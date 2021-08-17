Tri-Central's Mason Pickens sets new State Record for Charges Taken!
SHARPSVILLE, Ind. -- Tri-Central's 6-0 Mason Pickens has set his name higher than all others when it comes to the art of taking the charge in Indiana high school basketball. His 81 career charges best the previous record by 12. Pickens tallied 34 lst year during his senior campaign to go with 29 and 18 during his junior and sophomore seasons respectively.
Most Charges Drawn in a Career
(B) 81 Mason Pickens - Tri-Central 2018-21
(B) 69 Tyler Billups - Connersville 2012-15
(B) 55 Trent Smoker - South Central (UM) 2017-20
(B) 51 Zack McMann - Western Boone 2013-16
(B) 50 Tommie Freeman - Muncie Central 2004-07
(B) 49 Case Lautenschlager - West Vigo 2018-21
(B) 48 Adrian Norris - Crawfordsville 1999-02
(B) 47 Mason Pickens - Tri-Central 2017-20
(B) 42 Nick Thompson - Highland 2015-18
(B) 41 Dave Driggs - Carroll 1973-76
(G) 39 Ellie Lengacher - Northridge 2013-2016
(G) 30 Abby Seifert - New Palestine 2009-12
(G) 28 Emma Huse - Lebanon 2017-20
(G) 28 Olivia Pearson - Logansport 2017-18
(G) 28 Kyndall Williams - Hamilton Southeastern 2013-16
(G) 23 Maci Willoughby - Carroll 2013-16
(G) 22 Caroline Newland - EV Memorial 2014-17
(G) 22 Krista Smith - TH South 2006-09
(G) 20 Bethany Murrell - New Palestine 2009-12
(G) 18 Rachel Kammeyer - Concordia 2013-14