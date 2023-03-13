News More News
Twin Lakes' Olivia Nickerson Sets New State Record!

Leigh Evans • HickoryHusker
Editor/Publisher
MONTICELLO, Ind. -- Countless players have taken long range jump shots since the inception of the three-pointer in 1987. However, no one has launched more skyward in a single season than Twin Lakes' Olivia Nickerson. She hits a bunch too..

Most 3 Pointers Attempted in a Season

(B) 315 Cooper Neese - Cloverdale 2015-16

(B) 293 Grayson Flittner - Tri-Central 2005-06

(B) 290 Luke Bumbalough - New Castle 2018-19

(B) 258 Gavin Herrema - Covenant Christian 2018-19

(B) 254 Danus Coffey - Indiana Math & Science 2015-16

(B) 252 Dusty Magee - Knightstown 2004-05

(B) 251 Josiah Rickets - North Posey 2019-20

(B) 250 Luke Brown - Blackford 2019-20

(B) 247 Dominique Smith - Lake Station 2015-16

(B) 238 Jaylen Minnett - TH South 2015-16

(G) 290 Olivia Nickerson 2022-23

(G) 288 Kelly Ratigan - SB St. Joe 2021-22

(G) 248 Ashlynn Brooke - Pioneer 2-21-22

(G) 267 Sydney Buck - Homestead 2012-13

(G) 246 Olivia Nickerson 2020-21

(G) 240 Rae Faur - Lakewood Park 2012-13

(G) 240 Lexi Riggles - Danville 2016-17

(G) 237 Natalie Nickless - University 2017-18

(G) 235 Olivia Nickerson - Twin Lakes 2021-22

(G) 231 Maggie Gutwein - Twin Lakes 2018-19


Most 3 Pointers Made in a Season

(B) 147 Andrew Graves - White River Valley 1994-95

(B) 127 Shane Meadows - Henryville 2003-04

(B) 122 Luke Bumbalough - New Castle 2018-19

(B) 112 Jason Holsinger - Lapel 2004-05

(B) 111 Cooper Neese - Cloverdale 2015-16

(B) 108 Gavin Herrema - Covenant Christian 2018-19

(B) 107 Travis Largent - Southmont 2003-04

(B) 106 Tommy Weakley - Edgewood 2007-08

(B) 104 Grayson Flittner - Tri-Central 2005-06

(B) 102 Mark Albers - Pendleton Heights 2015-16

(G) 137 Chasity Zellers - Glenn 1999-00

(G) 121 Aubrey Minix - Oregon-Davis 2008-09

(G) 119 Sydney Buck - Homestead 2012-13

(G) 117 Olivia Nickerson - Twin Lakes 2022-23

(G) 101 Courtney Swain - Zionsville 2001-04

(G) 100 Reganne Pate - Penn 2018-19

(G) 98 Ashlynn Brooke - Pioneer 2021-22

(G) 97 Olivia Nickerson - Twin Lakes 2020-21

(G) 96 Reganne Pate - Penn 2019-20

(G) 94 Nicole Rogers - Western 2011-12

(G) 94 Lexi Thompson - Lafayette Catholic 2018-19

Click Image to access entire Record Book project
Click Image to access entire Record Book project
