 HickoryHusker - Westfield and Homestead on Top this Week!
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-10 07:19:16 -0600') }}

Westfield and Homestead on Top this Week!

Leigh Evans • HickoryHusker
INDIANA - Westfield and Homestead rule this week's mid-winter Indiana Basketball Coaches' Association ranking!

Westfield's first class locker room!
Boys Poll Results - January 9, 2022

Poll Rank School Total Points Record 1st Place Votes

1 Westfield 398 9-2 18

2 Zionsville 352 9-1 2

3 Carmel 351 9-3

4 Chesterton 348 11-0

5 Fishers 314 12-2

6 Indianapolis Cathedral 298 9-3

7 Homestead 244 9-1

8 Brebeuf Jesuit 239 8-2

9 Valparaiso 225 11-2

10 Indianapolis Tech 218 11-2

11 Ben Davis 217 8-2

12 Lawrence North 171 7-2

13 Pike 165 7-1 14 Penn 118 8-1

15 Central Noble 111 11-0

16 Mishawaka Marian 83 9-2

17 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 82 11-0

18 North Central (Indianapolis) 77 6-3

19 Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56 8-2

20 Floyd Central 25 7-2

Other Schools Receiving Votes​

Bloomfield (11-1), Bloomington North (9-3), Brownsburg (9-5), Columbus North (8-5), Fort Wayne Snider (7-2), Indianapolis Chatard (11-0), Lafayette Jefferson (10-2), Leo (8-1), Linton-Stockton (12-1), Monroe Central (10-0), New Castle (9-2), North Daviess (12-1), NorthWood (12-1), Terre Haute North Vigo (12-1), Warren Central (6-5)

IBCA girls basketball poll -- Week 10 (Jan. 9, 2022)​

Rank School Points Record FPV

1 Homestead 389 15-1 13

2 Bedford North Lawrence 370 16-1 2

3 Franklin Community 352 18-1 4

4 Crown Point 337 13-2 1

5 South Bend Washington 324 16-2

6 Noblesville 309 14-3

7 Westfield 262 15-3

8 Silver Creek 210 16-1

9 North Central (Indianapolis) 203 15-5

10 Fishers 194 13-4

11 Benton Central 174 19-0

12 Lake Central 158 15-3

13 Fort Wayne Snider 153 12-2

14 Columbia City 149 16-0

15 Mishawaka Marian 133 14-3

16 Zionsville 89 13-5

17 Columbus East 87 13-3

18 East Central 71 12-4

19 Garrett 62 16-1

20 Valparaiso 34 12-3

Other schools receiving votes (record):

Ben Davis (10-6), Carmel (10-6), Castle (12-4), Evansville North (12-2), Fairfield (14-2), Hamilton Southeastern (11-6), Jac-Cen-Del (13-4), Jennings County (12-3), Lafayette Central Catholic (14-3), Lanesville (17-1), North Central-Farmersburg (14-4), Northridge (15-4), Penn (12-6), South Central-Union Mills (17-0), Tipton (15-1), Waldron (16-1), Warsaw (12-5), Washington (15-3), Winchester (16-1).

