Westfield and Homestead on Top this Week!
INDIANA - Westfield and Homestead rule this week's mid-winter Indiana Basketball Coaches' Association ranking!
Boys Poll Results - January 9, 2022
Poll Rank School Total Points Record 1st Place Votes
1 Westfield 398 9-2 18
2 Zionsville 352 9-1 2
3 Carmel 351 9-3
4 Chesterton 348 11-0
5 Fishers 314 12-2
6 Indianapolis Cathedral 298 9-3
7 Homestead 244 9-1
8 Brebeuf Jesuit 239 8-2
9 Valparaiso 225 11-2
10 Indianapolis Tech 218 11-2
11 Ben Davis 217 8-2
12 Lawrence North 171 7-2
13 Pike 165 7-1 14 Penn 118 8-1
15 Central Noble 111 11-0
16 Mishawaka Marian 83 9-2
17 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 82 11-0
18 North Central (Indianapolis) 77 6-3
19 Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56 8-2
20 Floyd Central 25 7-2
Other Schools Receiving Votes
Bloomfield (11-1), Bloomington North (9-3), Brownsburg (9-5), Columbus North (8-5), Fort Wayne Snider (7-2), Indianapolis Chatard (11-0), Lafayette Jefferson (10-2), Leo (8-1), Linton-Stockton (12-1), Monroe Central (10-0), New Castle (9-2), North Daviess (12-1), NorthWood (12-1), Terre Haute North Vigo (12-1), Warren Central (6-5)
IBCA girls basketball poll -- Week 10 (Jan. 9, 2022)
Rank School Points Record FPV
1 Homestead 389 15-1 13
2 Bedford North Lawrence 370 16-1 2
3 Franklin Community 352 18-1 4
4 Crown Point 337 13-2 1
5 South Bend Washington 324 16-2
6 Noblesville 309 14-3
7 Westfield 262 15-3
8 Silver Creek 210 16-1
9 North Central (Indianapolis) 203 15-5
10 Fishers 194 13-4
11 Benton Central 174 19-0
12 Lake Central 158 15-3
13 Fort Wayne Snider 153 12-2
14 Columbia City 149 16-0
15 Mishawaka Marian 133 14-3
16 Zionsville 89 13-5
17 Columbus East 87 13-3
18 East Central 71 12-4
19 Garrett 62 16-1
20 Valparaiso 34 12-3
Other schools receiving votes (record):
Ben Davis (10-6), Carmel (10-6), Castle (12-4), Evansville North (12-2), Fairfield (14-2), Hamilton Southeastern (11-6), Jac-Cen-Del (13-4), Jennings County (12-3), Lafayette Central Catholic (14-3), Lanesville (17-1), North Central-Farmersburg (14-4), Northridge (15-4), Penn (12-6), South Central-Union Mills (17-0), Tipton (15-1), Waldron (16-1), Warsaw (12-5), Washington (15-3), Winchester (16-1).