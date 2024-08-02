@HickoryHusker

Whiteland Warrior Jazz Banwait places his Name Among the Best Ever!
WHITELAND, Ind. -- Whiteland's late season 81-64 win over visiting Beech Grove provided more than just a W in the win column. Warrior senior Jaskirat (Jazz) Banwait did what only a handful of Hoosier high schoolers have ever accomplished before, going 6 for 6 from 3pt range..
Best 3 Point % in a Game (Min. 5 Attpts.)
(B) 100% (10/10) Matt McCarty - Crawfordsville vs. Lafayette Catholic 1992-93
(B) 100% (9/9) CJ Geheb - Rossville vs. Frankfort 2021-22
(B) 100% (9/9) Tanner Lambert - Delta vs. New Palestine 2015-16
(B) 100% (7/7) DJ Byrd - North Montgomery vs. Greencastle 2005-06
(B) 100% (7/7) Ty Riddle - Muncie Central vs. Ben Davis 2004-05
(B) 100% (7/7) Brian Wylie - Carmel vs. Brebeuf 2003-04
(B) 100% (6/6) Jazz Banwait - Whiteland vs. Beech Grove 2023-24
(B) 100% (6/6) Drew Busick - Traders Point vs. International 2022-23
(B) 100% (6/6) Rush McColley - Frankfort vs. Lebanon 1994-95
(B) 100% (6/6) Logan Laswell vs. Borden 2007-08
(B) 100% (6/6) Evan Seacat - Paoli vs. Springs Valley 2000-01
(B) 100% (6/6) Chris Stroble - Blackford vs. Shenandoah 1991-92
(B) 100% (6/6) Phil Whalen Madison vs. Salem 2006-07
(B) 100% (6/6) Brian Wylie - Carmel vs. TH North 2002-03