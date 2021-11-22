Year-By-Year Boys Scoring Champions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- One of the most coveted individual honors a player can win is the scoring title for the state of Indiana. This year's title belongs to Marion's Jalen Blackmon. Check out all scoring champions from years past...

Note: Below is the best I have been able to track down for each year. Of all the great lists and collections, this is one that seems to have been surprisingly left out by historians over the years. It is entirely possible that another player may have bested one of these marks, but obviously you have to start somewhere.

If you can offer an addition or correction, please email me at HickoryHusker@yahoo.com

As always, Indiana basketball will be better for your contribution!





State Scoring Champions By Year

2021 Jalen Blackmon - Marion Giant 33.5

2020 Luke Brown - Blackford Bruin 32.3

2019 Luke Brown - Blackford Bruin 35.0

2018 Jalen Moore - Cloverdale Clover 36.8

2017 Romeo Langford - New Albany Bulldog 28.7

2016 Eugene German - 21st Century Cougar 33.5

2015 Eugene German - 21st Century Cougar 32.0

2014 Trevon Bluiett - Park Tudor Panther 35.6

2013 James Blackmon Jr. - Luers Knight 33.3

2012 Kellen Dunham -Pendleton Heights Arabian 29.5

2011 Zach Richie -Oregon-Davis Bobcat 36.6

2010 Deshaun Thomas - Luers Knight 31.8

2009 Deshaun Thomas - Luers Knight 31.7

2008 Tyler Zeller - Washington Hatchet 33.2

2007 Eric Gordon - North Central Panther 29.1

2006 Grayson Flittner - Tri-Central Trojan 29.1

2005 Dominic James - Richmond Red Devil 31.1

2004 George Hill - Broad Ripple Rocket 36.2

2003 Todd Schafer- Wheeler Bearcat 30.3

2002 Kevin Jones- Morton Memorial Tiger 37.0

2001 Seth Colclasure- Bellmont Brave 29.4

2000 Brody Boyd- Union Dugger Bulldog 32.3

1999 Brody Boyd- Union Dugger Bulldog 31.4

1998 Brian Wray- Plymouth Pilgrim 27.1

1997 Jared Odle- Oak Hill Golden Eagle 29.4

1996 Michael Lewis- Jasper Wildcat 31.6

1995 Justin Farley- Brebeuf Brave 28.6

1994 Michael Smith- Indiana Deaf Hoosier 37.6

1993 Toby Madison- Washington Catholic Cardinal 29.9

1992 Brady Adkins- Morristown Yellow Jacket 33.5

1991 Brady Adkins- Morristown Yellow Jacket 36.6

1990 Noah Haynes- Frontier Falcon 33.8

1989 Pat Graham- Floyd Central Highlander 32.0

1988 Woody Austin- Richmond Red Devil 33.3

1987 Kory Fernung- Tri-Central Trojan 31.9

1986 Kirk Manns- North Judson Blue Jay 34.2

1985 Kirk Manns- North Judson Blue Jay 33.0

1984 Troy Lewis- Anderson Indian 35.3

1983 Steve Alford- New Castle Trojan 37.1

1982 Steve Hendershot- Morgan Twp. Cherokee 29.9

1981 Dan Palombizio- Michigan City Rogers Raider 31.8

1980 Troy Neely- Jimtown Jimmie 28.1

1979 Chuck Franz- Clarksville General 32.8

1978 Steve Reish- Union City Indian 27.3

1977 Dan Roberts- Brown County Eagle 33.1

1976 Paul Nicley- Western Boone Star 27.9

1975 Rusty Miller- Switz City Tiger 38.9

1974 Kyle Macy- Peru Tiger 35.8

1973 Pat Manahan - Delphi Oracle 34.9

1972 Ray Bulatovich - Merrillville Pirate 36.2

1971 Rick McCoskey -Hamilton Hts. Husky 34.6

1970 Dave Shepherd- Carmel Greyhound 37.2

1969 Mike Edwards- Greenfield Tiger 36.4

1968 Greg Link -Jackson Twp. Panther 28.3

1967 Billy Shepherd -Carmel Greyhound 31.9

1966 Charlie McKenzie- Claypool Knight 33.7

1965 Rick Mount - Lebanon Tiger 33.1

1964 Terry Smith -Richland Twp. Red Devil 31.5

1963 Gene Milner -Rossville Hornet 31.0

1962 Dave Schellhase- Evansville North Huskie 30.5

1961 Marion Pierce- Lewisville Bear 36.0

1960 Marion Pierce- Lewisville Bear 36.4

1959 Marion Pierce- Lewisville Bear 34.6

1958 Jerry Bass - Morristown Yellow Jacket 30.7

1957 Phil Wills- Grass Creek Panther 42.4

1956 Lloyd Bateman - Plainville Midget 25.0

1955 Bill Greve - Waveland Hornet 30.4

1954 Jerry Schofield -Clifford Panthers 30.1

1953 Dick Neal - Reelsville Indian 29.5

1952

1951

1950

1949 Dee Monroe - Madison Cub 20.7

1948

1947 Bill Garrett - Shelbyville Golden Bear ??

1946 'Jumpin' Johnny Wilson - Anderson Indian ??

1945 Keith Monk - Henryville Hornet 20.0

1944

1943

1942

1941

1940

1939

1938

1937

1936

1935

1934

1933

1932

1931

1930

1929 Lloyd 'Bunk' Williams - Goshen Redskin 13.6

1928 Lloyd 'Bunk' Williams - Goshen Redskin 15.0

1927

1926

1925 Wilbur Cummins - Frankfort Hotdog 14.2

1924

1923

1922 Robert 'Fuzzy' Vandivier - Franklin Grizzly Cub ??

1921 Robert 'Fuzzy' Vandivier - Franklin Grizzly Cub ??

1920

1919

1918

1917

1916

1915 Alfred Smith - Thorntown Kewasakee 24.2

1914 Herman 'Suz' Sayger - Culver Indian 40.1

1913

1912

1911

1910





Here is link to Year-by-Year Girls Scoring Champions