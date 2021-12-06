 HickoryHusker - Zionsville & Crown Point are IBCA Royalty
Zionsville & Crown Point are IBCA Royalty

INDIANA -- Zionsville's eventful weekend involving two overtime wins (one in double OT) vaulted them into first place in this week's early December ranking. Crown Point gals' strong 3-0 week keeps them on top..

IBCA BOYS’ BASKETBALL POLL, December 5, 2021

Rank School Total Points Record 1st Place Votes

1 Zionsville 393 4-0 15

2 Cathedral 357 3-1 5

3 Lawrence North 338 3-0

4 Homestead 324 3-1

5 Tech 304 3-0

6 Westfield 292 2-1

7 Fishers 289 4-0

8 Carmel 258 2-2

9 Brebeuf Jesuit 224 2-1

10 Bloomington North 219 2-0

11 Bloomington South 194 3-0

12 Marian 154 3-0

13 Valpo 133 3-0

14 North Central 104 2-1

15 Jeffersonville 98 1-1

16 Ben Davis 89 2-2

17 Warren Central 62 1-2 18 Linton 51 4-0

19 Attucks 50 2-2

20 Leo 30 4-0

Other Schools Receiving Votes:

Anderson 3-0, Barr-Reeve 3-1, Beech Grove 3-0, Central Noble 3-0, Chesterton 2-0, Connersville 4-0, Evansville F. J. Reitz 1-0, Floyd Central 2-0, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 2-0, Fort Wayne Snider 1-0, Franklin Central 2-1, Greensburg 2-0, 1-1, NorthWood 3-0, Penn 3-0, Pike 1-1, Silver Creek 2-1, 21st Century Charter School – Gary 3-0


IBCA girls basketball poll -- Week 5 (Dec. 5, 2021)

Rank School Points Record FPV

1 Crown Point 390 9-1 11

2 Noblesville 385 9-0 8

3 SB Washington 357 10-1

4 Franklin 331 10-0

5 BNL 328 8-1

6 Homestead 285 6-1

7 Fishers 271 8-1

8 North Central 260 7-39 Silver Creek 186 9-0

10 Zionsville 182 7-2

T-11 Lake Central 152 8-1

T-11 Columbus East 152 8-1

13 Marian 150 7-2

14 Penn 135 7-3

15 Westfield 115 7-2

16 East Central 89 5-1

T-17 Benton Central 73 8-0

T-17 Carmel 73 5-3

19 Valpo 63 8-0

20 Columbia City 38 9-0

Other schools receiving votes (record):

East Chicago (3-4), Fairfield (9-0), Northrop (4-1), Snider (5-2), Garrett (7-1), HSE (5-4), Jac-Cen-Del (8-0), Jennings County (7-2), Lowell (8-1), Mishawaka (3-3), Northridge (6-2), Norwell (8-1), South Central-Union Mills (8-0), Triton Central (7-1), Rivet (6-0), Waldron (8-0), Washington (7-1), Winchester (7-0).

