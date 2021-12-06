Zionsville & Crown Point are IBCA Royalty
INDIANA -- Zionsville's eventful weekend involving two overtime wins (one in double OT) vaulted them into first place in this week's early December ranking. Crown Point gals' strong 3-0 week keeps them on top..
IBCA BOYS’ BASKETBALL POLL, December 5, 2021
Rank School Total Points Record 1st Place Votes
1 Zionsville 393 4-0 15
2 Cathedral 357 3-1 5
3 Lawrence North 338 3-0
4 Homestead 324 3-1
5 Tech 304 3-0
6 Westfield 292 2-1
7 Fishers 289 4-0
8 Carmel 258 2-2
9 Brebeuf Jesuit 224 2-1
10 Bloomington North 219 2-0
11 Bloomington South 194 3-0
12 Marian 154 3-0
13 Valpo 133 3-0
14 North Central 104 2-1
15 Jeffersonville 98 1-1
16 Ben Davis 89 2-2
17 Warren Central 62 1-2 18 Linton 51 4-0
19 Attucks 50 2-2
20 Leo 30 4-0
Other Schools Receiving Votes:
Anderson 3-0, Barr-Reeve 3-1, Beech Grove 3-0, Central Noble 3-0, Chesterton 2-0, Connersville 4-0, Evansville F. J. Reitz 1-0, Floyd Central 2-0, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 2-0, Fort Wayne Snider 1-0, Franklin Central 2-1, Greensburg 2-0, 1-1, NorthWood 3-0, Penn 3-0, Pike 1-1, Silver Creek 2-1, 21st Century Charter School – Gary 3-0
IBCA girls basketball poll -- Week 5 (Dec. 5, 2021)
Rank School Points Record FPV
1 Crown Point 390 9-1 11
2 Noblesville 385 9-0 8
3 SB Washington 357 10-1
4 Franklin 331 10-0
5 BNL 328 8-1
6 Homestead 285 6-1
7 Fishers 271 8-1
8 North Central 260 7-39 Silver Creek 186 9-0
10 Zionsville 182 7-2
T-11 Lake Central 152 8-1
T-11 Columbus East 152 8-1
13 Marian 150 7-2
14 Penn 135 7-3
15 Westfield 115 7-2
16 East Central 89 5-1
T-17 Benton Central 73 8-0
T-17 Carmel 73 5-3
19 Valpo 63 8-0
20 Columbia City 38 9-0
Other schools receiving votes (record):
East Chicago (3-4), Fairfield (9-0), Northrop (4-1), Snider (5-2), Garrett (7-1), HSE (5-4), Jac-Cen-Del (8-0), Jennings County (7-2), Lowell (8-1), Mishawaka (3-3), Northridge (6-2), Norwell (8-1), South Central-Union Mills (8-0), Triton Central (7-1), Rivet (6-0), Waldron (8-0), Washington (7-1), Winchester (7-0).