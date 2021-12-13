 HickoryHusker - Zionsville & Crown Point Still Rule IBCA Rankings
basketball

Zionsville & Crown Point Still Rule IBCA Rankings

Leigh Evans • HickoryHusker
Editor/Publisher
@HickoryHusker

INDIANA -- Zionsville topped two ranked teams this week to keep their place on the IBCA throne, while Crown Point kept pace by decimating Lake Station and downing ranked Valpo..

Crown Point recognizes impactful teachers at recent game.
Poll Results - December 12, 2021

Poll Rank School Total Points Record 1st Place Votes

1 Zionsville 399 6-0 19

2 Cathedral 361 5-1 1

3 Homestead 354 5-1

4 Carmel 316 4-2

5 Fishers 271 5-1

6 Lawrence North 266 4-1

7 Brebeuf 247 4-1

8 Valpo 236 5-0

9 Westfield 231 2-2

10 Marian 228 6-0

11 North Central 167 5-1

12 Bloomington North 125 3-1

13 Bloomington South 115 4-1

14 Ben Davis 108 3-2

15 Leo 99 5-0

16 Linton 90 5-0

17 Tech 70 3-2

18 Lawrence Central 69 2-2

19 Central Noble 65 4-0

20 Connersville 48 5-0


Other Schools Receiving Votes

Anderson 4-1, Barr-Reeve 4-2, Beech Grove 3-1, Brownsburg 4-2, Castle 3-0, Chesterton 3-0, Evansville F. J. Reitz 3-0, Floyd Central 3-1, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 3-0, Fort Wayne Snider 1-0, Hammond 3-1, Attucks 3-4, Jeffersonville 1-2, Lafayette Jefferson 5-1, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 1-1, North Central (Farmersburg) 2-2, North Daviess 6-0, North Harrison 4-0, NorthWood 5-0, Penn 5-0, Pike 2-1, South Spencer 5-0, Warren Central 1-3, 21st Century Charter School – Gary 3-0

IBCA girls basketball poll -- Week 6 (Dec. 12, 2021)

Rank School Points Record FPV

1 Crown Point 396 11-1 17

2 Franklin Community 353 11-0 2

3 Noblesville 339 9-1 1

4 Homestead 325 9-1

5 South Bend Washington 320 12-2

6 Bedford North Lawrence 309 10-1

7 Fishers 298 9-1

8 North Central (Indianapolis) 246 11-3

9 Silver Creek 217 11-0

10 Lake Central 214 10-1

11 Columbus East 181 10-1

12 Westfield 169 9-2

13 Mishawaka Marian 140 9-2

14 Benton Central 113 10-0

15 Zionsville 111 7-3

16 Valparaiso 88 9-1

17 East Central 78 6-1

18 Columbia City 72 10-0

19 Fort Wayne Snider 61 7-2

20 Penn 57 8-4


Other schools receiving votes (record):

Carmel (5-5), Castle (8-3), Corydon Central (11-1), Edgewood (11-0), Fairfield (10-0), Fort Wayne Northrop (6-1), Garrett (9-1), Hamilton Southeastern (7-4), Jac-Cen-Del (6-1), Northridge (8-2), Salem (6-3), South Central-Union Mills (10-0), Tipton (6-1), Vincennes Rivet (8-0), Waldron (10-0), Washington (9-1), Winchester (10-0). Note: Records listed are through games of Dec. 11, 2021.

