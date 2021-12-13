Zionsville & Crown Point Still Rule IBCA Rankings
INDIANA -- Zionsville topped two ranked teams this week to keep their place on the IBCA throne, while Crown Point kept pace by decimating Lake Station and downing ranked Valpo..
Poll Results - December 12, 2021
Poll Rank School Total Points Record 1st Place Votes
1 Zionsville 399 6-0 19
2 Cathedral 361 5-1 1
3 Homestead 354 5-1
4 Carmel 316 4-2
5 Fishers 271 5-1
6 Lawrence North 266 4-1
7 Brebeuf 247 4-1
8 Valpo 236 5-0
9 Westfield 231 2-2
10 Marian 228 6-0
11 North Central 167 5-1
12 Bloomington North 125 3-1
13 Bloomington South 115 4-1
14 Ben Davis 108 3-2
15 Leo 99 5-0
16 Linton 90 5-0
17 Tech 70 3-2
18 Lawrence Central 69 2-2
19 Central Noble 65 4-0
20 Connersville 48 5-0
Other Schools Receiving Votes
Anderson 4-1, Barr-Reeve 4-2, Beech Grove 3-1, Brownsburg 4-2, Castle 3-0, Chesterton 3-0, Evansville F. J. Reitz 3-0, Floyd Central 3-1, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 3-0, Fort Wayne Snider 1-0, Hammond 3-1, Attucks 3-4, Jeffersonville 1-2, Lafayette Jefferson 5-1, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 1-1, North Central (Farmersburg) 2-2, North Daviess 6-0, North Harrison 4-0, NorthWood 5-0, Penn 5-0, Pike 2-1, South Spencer 5-0, Warren Central 1-3, 21st Century Charter School – Gary 3-0
IBCA girls basketball poll -- Week 6 (Dec. 12, 2021)
Rank School Points Record FPV
1 Crown Point 396 11-1 17
2 Franklin Community 353 11-0 2
3 Noblesville 339 9-1 1
4 Homestead 325 9-1
5 South Bend Washington 320 12-2
6 Bedford North Lawrence 309 10-1
7 Fishers 298 9-1
8 North Central (Indianapolis) 246 11-3
9 Silver Creek 217 11-0
10 Lake Central 214 10-1
11 Columbus East 181 10-1
12 Westfield 169 9-2
13 Mishawaka Marian 140 9-2
14 Benton Central 113 10-0
15 Zionsville 111 7-3
16 Valparaiso 88 9-1
17 East Central 78 6-1
18 Columbia City 72 10-0
19 Fort Wayne Snider 61 7-2
20 Penn 57 8-4
Other schools receiving votes (record):
Carmel (5-5), Castle (8-3), Corydon Central (11-1), Edgewood (11-0), Fairfield (10-0), Fort Wayne Northrop (6-1), Garrett (9-1), Hamilton Southeastern (7-4), Jac-Cen-Del (6-1), Northridge (8-2), Salem (6-3), South Central-Union Mills (10-0), Tipton (6-1), Vincennes Rivet (8-0), Waldron (10-0), Washington (9-1), Winchester (10-0). Note: Records listed are through games of Dec. 11, 2021.