18-point 4th Quarter Comeback Vaults Heritage into the Record Book!

MONROEVILLE, Ind. -- Heritage High School pulled off the 8th biggest 4th quarter comeback of all time as they overcame an 18-point deficit with just 3:40 on the clock to down visiting Adams Central, 67-66.
Largest 4th Quarter Come From Behind Victory
(B) Down 29 - South Dearborn (55) vs. East Central (54) 2011-12
(B) Down 25 - Burney (80) vs. Whitewater Twp. (78) 1963-64
(B) Down 24 - Winchester (98) vs. Blackford (95) OT! 2019-20
(B) Down 23 - Greensburg (67) vs. South Dearborn (65) 2010-11
(B) Down 23 - Tell City (54) vs. Washington 49 2020-21
(B) Down 22 - Twin Lakes (81) vs. Peru (80) 1999-00
(B) Down 21 - Connersville (70) vs. Whiteland (67) 2003-04
(B) Down 19 - Ben Davis (107) vs. North Central (103) OT! 2001-02
(B) Down 19 - Gary 21st Century (83) vs. Attucks (79) 2021-22
(B) Down 18 - Floyd Central (93) vs. Pike (86) 1970-71
(B) Down 18 - Hagerstown (51) vs. Monroe Central (49) 2019-20
(B) Down 18 - Hamilton Hts (66) vs. Benton Central (64) 2021-22
(B) Down 18 - Heritage (67) vs. Adams Central (66) 2024-25
(B) Down 18 - TH North (71) vs. Pike (70) 1993-94
Largest 4th Quarter Come From Behind Victory
(G) Down 17 - Warsaw (78) vs. Huntington North (75) 2009-10
(G) Down 14 - Greenwood (52) vs. Franklin (48) OT! 2009-10
(G) Down 14 - Tipton (44) vs. Blackford (42) 2022-23 (Sectional)
(G) Down 14 - Triton Central (53) vs. Whiteland (52) 2014-15
(G) Down 13 - Rossville (56) vs. Tri-Central (53) 2009-10
(G) Down 12 - Brownsburg (62) vs. Lafayette Jeff (57) 2004-05